Montpelier Strong Auctions Off Phish Tix
Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation are excited to auction off four general admission Phish tickets to see the band’s Aug. 26 flood relief concert in Saratoga Springs. Theriault and Joslin, a Montpelier law firm, has donated the tickets to be auctioned off by the Montpelier Strong partners to raise money for business recovery in Montpelier. In just one month, the Montpelier Strong team has raised more than $1.6 million and are well on their way to meeting their $2 million goal. They have distributed a first round of grants across Montpelier and are looking forward to distributing another round soon. These grants will help businesses move through rebuilding and get them closer to opening their doors. While the state Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program and other grant opportunities will be helpful for some, it will not meet the needs of most businesses. In some cases, business expenses exceed $500,000. The auction link can be found at montpelieralive.com/flood2023, or visit the Givebutter auction platform at givebutter.com/c/I3vaCS/auction. The Auction closes on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. Questions can be directed to Katie Trautz, director@montpelieralive.org.