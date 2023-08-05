Montpelier Strong And City Convene Three Flood Recovery Forums Starting Aug. 10

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Montpelier Strong, a partnership of the Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive, has announced they will convene in conjunction with the City of Montpelier three major public forums on flood recovery and the future of Montpelier. The first will be held Thursday, August 10, in Alumni Hall (the former gym) at Vermont College of Fine Arts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All are welcome. “The forum will begin with a discussion of the challenges that residents and businesses face today and currently unmet needs, and then consider longer-term issues and ideas toward the future,” according to Paul Costello of the Montpelier Foundation. “ . . . Upcoming meetings will dig deeper into ideas that could be implemented to build a more resilient city, and frame key public priorities for action.” The other forums dates have not yet been announced. After the flood, the Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive formed the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund, which has raised $1.25 million toward a $2 million goal, according to Foundation board member John Hollar. The money is meant to help flood-damaged businesses, which usually do not qualify for FEMA aid.The first round of grants consisted of $4,000 awards to any business damaged by the flood that intends to re-open. About 146 applications were received, including six fraudulent applications, according to Hollar, meaning $560,0000 has been disbursed so far. The Montpelier Strong group will be meeting soon to set more detailed criteria for the next round of grants, which could come within a couple of weeks. All money raised will go to Montpelier businesses. Gifts are tax deductible and can be made through the Montpelier Foundation (montpelierfoundation.org) or Montpelier Alive (montpelieralive.com).