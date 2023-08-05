Local Retailers Join Farmers Market at VCFA Saturday

Successful shoppers wait to check out at the Onion River Outdoors sale.

It may be August, but one shopper landed a pair of winter sleds at the Onion River Outdoors Sale.

Shoppers thronged the stands of flood-displaced downtown merchants on the green at VCFA.

Joshua Sevits of Middlesex checks out the bikes at the Onion River Outdoors Floody Muddy sale.



Shoppers at the Onion River Outdoors Floody Muddy sale in the Stone Science building at VCFA wait to check out.

College Street was packed for blocks with cars of farmers market shoppers.









A sunny day Saturday, and Montpelier — rebounding from the July floods — celebrated at the farmers market on the green at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Flood-displaced downtown merchants set up on the north side of the green and the regular market stands were on the opposite side. College Street was packed with cars. And shoppers hauled bread, veggies, bikes, skis, toys, clothes and even a sled or two through the August morning. Click on the photos below to enlarge them. All photos by John Lazenby.