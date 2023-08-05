Local Retailers Join Farmers Market at VCFA Saturday

A sunny day Saturday, and Montpelier — rebounding from the July floods — celebrated at the farmers market on the green at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Flood-displaced downtown merchants set up on the north side of the green and the regular market stands were on the opposite side. College Street was packed with cars. And shoppers hauled bread, veggies, bikes, skis, toys, clothes and even a sled or two through the August morning. Click on the photos below to enlarge them. All photos by John Lazenby.