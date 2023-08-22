Heard on the Street, Aug. 23, 2023

Yellow Mustard Deli Bounces Back From FloodThe Yellow Mustard Deli and Sandwich shop at 28 State Street in Montpelier was fully flooded July 10 and 11, but it was able to reopen just three weeks later, on July 31, faster than most other flooded-out businesses downtown. This appears to be the results of hard work and some unique features of the space. According to Noah Hodgdon, the Yellow Mustard manager, owner Brian Lewis spent four days in a row working from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day to restore the shop. New electrical outlets were installed and sheetrock was taken out, replaced with metal walls that can be removed and washed, Hodgdon said. The shop has no basement — an advantage — and its floor is tile rather than wood, so it could be cleaned and kept in service. Last Friday, the results were evident: the deli had a long line of customers waiting to order lunch.
Montpelier Historical Papers SavedBecause the newly reorganized Montpelier Historical Society has been using one of The Bridge’s offices up at the Vermont College of Fine Arts, they did not lose all their paper documents and photos in the flood. If the historic papers weren’t safely up on the hill, they would have been in the Pavillion building, which suffered extensive flood damage causing many historic items to be destroyed.
Pinball Wizards: Meet GodzillaWoodbelly Pizza now has Godzilla pinball. Jody Stahlman of Woodbelly Pizza says the avid pinballers in Montpelier and central Vermont are strong in numbers. The flood not only temporarily closed down Charlie-O’s, but it severely damaged their three pinball machines. According to Stahlman, now pinballers can go to Gram Central Station to play “Bride of Pinbot’’ or travel to Blue Stone in Waitsfield for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’’ and “The Mandalorian.” Farther away in South Burlington there is the Pinball Co-op and Junior’s. However, there’s no feeling like playing a great machine downtown. Now Woodbelly has got the goods. …“Godzilla.”
Food Pantry to be Re-homed
