Heard on the Street, Aug. 23, 2023

Yellow Mustard Deli Bounces Back From Flood

Montpelier Historical Papers Saved

Pinball Wizards: Meet Godzilla

Food Pantry to be Re-homed

The Yellow Mustard Deli and Sandwich shop at 28 State Street in Montpelier was fully flooded July 10 and 11, but it was able to reopen just three weeks later, on July 31, faster than most other flooded-out businesses downtown. This appears to be the results of hard work and some unique features of the space. According to Noah Hodgdon, the Yellow Mustard manager, owner Brian Lewis spent four days in a row working from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day to restore the shop. New electrical outlets were installed and sheetrock was taken out, replaced with metal walls that can be removed and washed, Hodgdon said. The shop has no basement — an advantage — and its floor is tile rather than wood, so it could be cleaned and kept in service. Last Friday, the results were evident: the deli had a long line of customers waiting to order lunch.Because the newly reorganized Montpelier Historical Society has been using one of The Bridge’s offices up at the Vermont College of Fine Arts, they did not lose all their paper documents and photos in the flood. If the historic papers weren’t safely up on the hill, they would have been in the Pavillion building, which suffered extensive flood damage causing many historic items to be destroyed.Woodbelly Pizza now has Godzilla pinball. Jody Stahlman of Woodbelly Pizza says the avid pinballers in Montpelier and central Vermont are strong in numbers. The flood not only temporarily closed down Charlie-O’s, but it severely damaged their three pinball machines. According to Stahlman, now pinballers can go to Gram Central Station to play “Bride of Pinbot’’ or travel to Blue Stone in Waitsfield for “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’’ and “The Mandalorian.” Farther away in South Burlington there is the Pinball Co-op and Junior’s. However, there’s no feeling like playing a great machine downtown. Now Woodbelly has got the goods. …“Godzilla.”The Montpelier Food Pantry has found a new home. It is moving to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns space in the City Center and will have its own entrance off East State Street where there is a loading dock. The relocated pantry is scheduled to open Sept. 5. In the meantime, the pantry will exist at the Center for Arts and Learning until Aug. 26, and then in pop-up pantries in the City Center lobby on Aug. 29 and 30. —compiled by Carla Occaso with a contribution from Phil Dodd