What’s Next at the Berlin Mobile Home Park

Tucked off the busy Barre-Montpelier Road next to the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River, the Berlin Mobile Home Park was a well-kept street of green lawns, flowers, and shrubs until the river flooded on July 11, leaving mud several inches thick covering everything outside and inside their homes. Now they don’t know whether the places they have lived can be saved, what to do with the piles of furniture, clothing, and household items they’ve pulled from them, or where they will live. They do know that they’ve been told that as long as their homes are there, the $500 August rent payment is due Aug. 1.
All photos shown here are by John Lazenby. See more of Lazenby’s photos of the 2023 Vermont flood here. Click on the photos below to enlarge them.