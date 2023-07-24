Home News and Features What’s Next at the Berlin Mobile Home Park

Retired Main Street Middle School teacher Anne Giroux works on cleaning out her home. Photo by John Lazenby.
Tucked off the busy Barre-Montpelier Road next to the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River, the Berlin Mobile Home Park was a well-kept street of green lawns, flowers, and shrubs until the river flooded on July 11, leaving mud several inches thick covering everything outside and inside their homes. Now they don’t know whether the places they have lived can be saved, what to do with the piles of furniture, clothing, and household items they’ve pulled from them, or where they will live. They do know that they’ve been told that as long as their homes are there, the $500 August rent payment is due Aug. 1. 

Earl Thompson pausing in the cleanup of his home, behind him, and the home, right, he recently bought for his daughter in the Berlin Mobile Home Park, just off Route 302, the Barre-Montpelier Road, a short distance outside of Montpelier.
Judy Thurlow of East Montpelier cleans off a trash can to make a spot to clean off other items taken from her mother’s flooded home at the Berlin Mobile Home Park.
Kathy Smith of Bolton, Judy Thurlow’s step sister, sorts items in her mother’s flood-damaged home.
A layer of mud coats everything, inside and out.
One of the damaged mobile homes lies tilted on its foundation.
Kathy Southworth and her daughter Kaitlyn go through flood-damaged items removed from Kathy’s home.

Michele Phenney of the Rainbow Bridge Community Center in Barre, center, discusses help options with Kathy Smith, left, and Judy Thurlow at the Berlin Mobile Home Park on Saturday. The Rainbow Bridge center, which generally focuses on issues of the LGBTQ community in Central Vermont, has taken on a major local role in the wake of flooding.
 Kaitlyn Southworth and her mother, Kathy, stand in the side doorway to Kathy’s home in the Berlin Mobile Home park.
Cracking mud covers what was once a lawn.
Joseph Bergevin helps clear out Anne Giroux’s home.

