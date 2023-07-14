Vermont Strong: Montpelier’s Recovery Has Begun

Recovery efforts in downtown Montpelier began before the floodwaters had fully receded, when a thick layer of slippery mud still covered the streets and sidewalks. The City of Montpelier and Montpelier Alive have been coordinating volunteers, food, water and supplies from makeshift headquarters under tents in the open space between Shaw’s Supermarket and The Drawing Board on Main Street. John Lazenby has documented the recovery effort in the photos below.
See John Lazenby’s website for more flood photos.