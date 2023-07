The Grim Reaper in front of Buch Spieler Mia Roethlein of the Vermont Solid Waste Management Program as part of the DEC, rescued a flag next to City Hall. A muddy American flag stands propped up out of the piles of debris outside Onion River Outdoors on Langdon Street in Montpelier. Photo by John Lazenby. Al’s French Frys set up in front of City Hall Thursday, donating lunch to volunteers and workers. Photo by John Lazenby. Flood contaminated chairs slated for the landfill as part of the great debris cleanup in Montpelier. Photo by John Lazenby.

Downtown Montpelier transformed into a flood cleanup zone within a few days after the July 11 flood. Here are a few images captured as the city reels from the magnitude of the damage done to it last week and the scale of cleanup and recovery. All photos are by John Lazenby