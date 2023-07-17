Montpelier’s Aid Station: City and Local Orgs Coordinate Recovery

Montpelier Parks Director • Alec Ellsworth on the job.



Moving supplies to the aid table on Main Street.

The growing pile of hazardous and E-waste next to city hall.

Mike Wetherell and Anna Blackburn move flood cleanup supplies at the Montpelier Alive station nedt to Shaw’s on Main Street.

Volunteers bringing donations of mops to clean up sites. Volunteers come in all ages, and wear protective face masks as part of the job.

Cleaning supplies stockpiled at the Montpelier Recreation Center.

An extremely loud shoutout to Montpelier Alive, the Montpelier Parks Department and its Montpelier Youth Conservation Corps kids, Parks Director Alec Ellsworth, the city of Montpelier and all the volunteers for the incredible community effort to get the cleanup and recovery done. They have set up an aid station between the Shaw’s supermarket and The Drawing Board on Main Street; volunteers can sign up to help with cleanout there, it has become a hub for distributing food, supplies, and more to flood victims. The city has temporarily shut off access to downtown for everyone except those volunteering to help with recovery, those who live or work there, and emergency services. Photos by John Lazenby.