Montpelier’s Aid Station: City and Local Orgs Coordinate Recovery

An extremely loud shoutout to Montpelier Alive, the Montpelier Parks Department and its Montpelier Youth Conservation Corps kids, Parks Director Alec Ellsworth, the city of Montpelier and all the volunteers for the incredible community effort to get the cleanup and recovery done. They have set up an aid station between the Shaw’s supermarket and The Drawing Board on Main Street; volunteers can sign up to help with cleanout there, it has become a hub for distributing food, supplies, and more to flood victims. The city has temporarily shut off access to downtown for everyone except those volunteering to help with recovery, those who live or work there, and emergency services. Photos by John Lazenby.