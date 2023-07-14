Home News and Features Montpelier Flood Recovery Fund Created; Donations Welcomed Now

Montpelier Flood Recovery Fund Created; Donations Welcomed Now

By
Phil Dodd
-
0
People stand around table signing up to volunteer.
Montpelier Alive has been signing up volunteers at its makeshift headquarters on Main Street. Throughout the day, volunteers signed up to pitch in with the recovery effort throughout downtown Montpelier since severe flooding on July 11. Photo by Cassandra Hemenway
The Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive have combined forces to create a recovery fund to help local businesses impacted by the flood of 2023. Both organizations have links on their websites where donations can be made.

Called the “Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund,” the money that is raised will be distributed by a new joint entity the two organizations plan to create soon, according to Montpelier Foundation board member John Hollar.

Hollar said a press conference is planned for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Onion River Outdoors parking lot to provide further details.

Donations can be made now at either of these websites:

montpelierfoundation.org/donate

montpelieralive.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/montpelieralive/donation.jsp?campaign=14&


