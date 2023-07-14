Montpelier Flood Recovery Fund Created; Donations Welcomed Now

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive have combined forces to create a recovery fund to help local businesses impacted by the flood of 2023. Both organizations have links on their websites where donations can be made. Called the “Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund,” the money that is raised will be distributed by a new joint entity the two organizations plan to create soon, according to Montpelier Foundation board member John Hollar. Hollar said a press conference is planned for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Onion River Outdoors parking lot to provide further details. Donations can be made now at either of these websites:montpelierfoundation.org/donate montpelieralive.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/montpelieralive/donation.jsp?campaign=14&