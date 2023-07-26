Hopebox Derby Raises over $14,000 for Flood Recovery

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

In the middle of flood and mud, there was the Hopebox Derby. Kids in Maria Arsenlis’s Wilder Arts Studio summer camp in Montpelier spent a week making their version of Soapbox racers, complete with boots on a stick for brakes. They raced Saturday afternoon next to the green at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Kids and parents came up with the idea of making their race a benefit for flood victims, and they got sponsors to donate to the four racing teams, the Ditch Pilots, the Vikings, the Rainbow Royals and Wings of Fire. So far they have raised over $14,000 (with donations still coming in) for the Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund and Montpelier Alive’s Flood Recovery Fund.