Good Sam Van Swept Away in High Water During Evacuation

Because of area flooding, about 50 shelter guests staying at the Good Samaritan Haven shelters in Barre and Berlin were evacuated late in the afternoon of July 11 to the American Red Cross emergency shelter located at the Barre Auditorium.
Earlier in the day, Good Sam’s outreach team checked on the area’s unsheltered population to make sure none were in low-lying areas or under bridges. Five individuals were encouraged to come in and were provided with a ride to the Barre Auditorium. On the last of the shuttles to the auditorium, Good Sam’s transport vehicle was overcome with water and had to be abandoned. The driver and rider were assisted to safety, but the vehicle was totaled in the flood.
“Good Sam is incredibly grateful for the courage and compassion of our emergency responders, municipal partners, and local community partners, who have worked tirelessly on everyone’s behalf during this unprecedented time,” said Good Samaritan Haven co-executive director Julie Bond.
Fortunately, there has not been any injury or loss of life, but it is uncertain when Good Sam’s shelters in Barre and Berlin will be able to reopen.
“We’re making every effort to clean up and open up as quickly as possible,” said Good Samaritan Haven co-executive director Rick DeAngelis. “Our shelter guests want to come ‘home’ to our shelters as soon as possible.”
Damages were sustained at both the Barre and Berlin shelters, and Good Sam is asking the community to help with the cleanup and repair efforts by making a donation. If you can contribute, please go to goodsamaritanhaven.org/donate, or mail a check to PO Box 1104, Barre, VT 05641.
For more information, contact Rick DeAngelis, 802-371-7745, or Julie Bond, 802-522-7650.
About the organization: Good Samaritan Haven is a shelter network for those experiencing homelessness in Washington County. The organization operates emergency shelters in Berlin, Barre City, and Barre Town. Good Samaritan Haven has operated seasonal emergency overflow shelters with community partners, has an extensive meal program, and a peer-to-peer street outreach team. To learn more, visit their website, www.goodsamaritanhaven.org.