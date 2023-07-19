Disaster Debris Removal to Begin

Contractors with the state of Vermont will begin debris collection and removal in Montpelier later this week. Removal will continue for several weeks. This is a major disaster recovery effort and will take time to assemble and organize a system for efficient removal.
Residents are asked to separate disaster debris as follows, and place it in piles at the curb in the public right-of-way, not on private property:
• Construction and demolition materials (building construction materials — wood, metal, drywall, shingles, etc., as well as building contents and personal property — furnishings, clothing, appliances, etc.)
• Vegetative materials (trees, limbs, brush, leaves, etc.)
• Household hazardous waste (paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, pesticides, etc.); please be sure these materials are in a secured container and are not leaking in any way.
• Dirt/sediment (soil, sand, gravel, etc.)
A debris separation diagram is available on the city’s website.
Debris removal crews will not, at this time, enter onto private property to collect or remove debris. When and where possible, all debris must be placed in separate piles at the curb in the public right-of-way, as described above. It is the responsibility of the owner of the home or business to bring the debris to the curb and to properly separate it.
If placing materials at the curb will cause a traffic or other safety hazard, or if you are unable to move debris to the curb because of physical limitations, the size or weight of the debris, etc., please call 802-223-9508 to arrange for special pick-up at a later time.
If it becomes permissible to remove debris from private property, please note that debris will not be removed from private property without a signed right-of-entry agreement from the property owner. (This requirement will be explained when you call.)
To report unsafe debris situations, such as leaning trees, trees on houses, partially collapsed structures, etc., call 802-223-3445 immediately.
This operation is only for disaster debris. Please do not attempt to place garbage or other household refuse with the disaster debris. It will not be accepted.
Update: “We have since clarified that people did not have to separate existing piles, only new debris that is put out.”