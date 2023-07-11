20,000 People and a Rainbow

Photo of the start of the Montpelier Mile by Oliver Laxer Photo by Terry Allen Photo by Terry Allen Photo by Terry Allen Photo by Terry Allen Photo by Terry Allen

Montpelier’s Independence Day celebration brought a large crowd with family events on the Statehouse lawn, the Montpelier Mile race, music, games, and, of course, the parade and fireworks. Both Miss Vermont (Yamuna Turco) and Miss Vermont Teen (Ginger Ragaishis) made an appearance as well. Despite some rain, the event went off without a hitch, and even ended with a rainbow, and just a few days later the entire area would be covered with several feet of flood waters. A few new food trucks were seen lining State Street this year and Arandas Mexican Cuisine debuted its new takeout food at the convenience store/Sunoco station at 108 State Street. According to Katie Trautz, executive director of the lead event organizer Montpelier Alive, “Family fest drew 25–30 [people] for the 3 p.m. family dance, around 100 came for the Big Nazo/Providence Drum Troupe on the Statehouse lawn, and according to previous research, we know that almost 20,000 people visit the Capital City on July 3rd each year. This year seemed on par!” A team of six people ran the event, leading a host of volunteers, setting up at 9 a.m. and closing down at 11:30 p.m. “We are so glad there weren’t thunderstorms, and so lucky that a rainbow became a part of the day’s entertainment,” Trautz said. —Cassandra Hemenway