Nature Watch, June 7, 2023

Post May 17 frost, then heat, with ongoing drought. Looking at near, midsummer, and late fruit survival. In the near future, mega-bloom of shadberries and wild strawberries has set fruit but will not fill out unless rains return soon. Mid-summer chokecherries: spotty, moderate survival; then raspberries, blackberries, “wild raisin” etc., viburnums, dependent now on rain returning soon. Blueberries and wild grapes: spotty, need rain soon. And last, alternate-leaved dogwood, food of migrating thrushes in August, almost no survival; apples, almost no survival. No silver lining here on the frost … and we need rain!