MHS Swastika not the only Antisemitic Incident in Schools

The Hitler Youth Group ChatDuring a unit on the Holocaust taught as part of a Montpelier High School (MHS) world history class in the 2021–2022 school year, a student who asked to remain anonymous told The Bridge that a group of boys created a group chat on social media they dubbed “Hitler Youth.” “The teacher said not to, but there wasn’t anything else besides that,” the student said, adding that they didn’t make a formal complaint because “the teacher already said something and that was all that happened. … They weren’t very sensitive about the topic.”
Antisemitic BullyingA parent of a Montpelier High School student spoke to The Bridge, also on the condition of anonymity, about antisemitic incidents in Montpelier schools. One incident happened while the parent attended a class presentation at Main Street Middle School in 2018, the parent said, and the other involved her teen, who was targeted with antisemitism last year at MHS “to his face.” “He asked [the students targeting him] to stop. They wouldn’t stop. He talked to the teacher. Nothing happened,” the parent said. Finally, her son made an official bullying report; the school investigated and confirmed the report. The parent did not know what consequences were put in place for the kids doing the bullying. But much like the case where a group of boys created a “Hitler Youth” group chat, simply talking to a teacher did not result in change according to those who spoke to The Bridge. Similarly the same parent recalled an incident at the Main Street Middle School several years ago, when a school project asking students to present about a historical figure from the perspective of that person went horribly awry. A video of the incident showed a fifth grader presenting themself as Hitler, while offering false information that was never corrected by the teacher, even after the student — playing the role of Hitler — cheerfully said “I killed six million Jews! And I also did good.” The parent complained, and the school held a “restorative circle,” the parent said, during which time it became clear the students did not understand why the parent was so upset. “If that student had gotten up and done a different interpretation of Hitler the parent said (noting the objection was not about playing the role of Hitler, but about incorrect information). “But they didn’t. The adults in the room let it happen, and then didn’t react appropriately in the aftermath. It’s not the kid — the kid was 10. They didn’t know.” So five years later, when students — but not parents, initially — received an email from Montpelier High School about the swastika on the bathroom wall, that same parent reported the incident to the Montpelier Police Department, the Anti-Defamation League, the Vermont Attorney General’s office, and the federal Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. As a result of the swastika incident, the parent — a member of the Jewish community in Vermont and an administrator in higher education — started creating a professional development event in partnership with the Vermont Agency of Education for middle and high school teachers. “From this incident, my hope is that we will get meaningful education and change. Make an effort to hire black teachers. Make an effort to put requirements that these things get studied. That the students learn about it. And maybe things will change,” the parent said. The MHS swastika incident took place on June 2, just three weeks after the Vermont legislature adjourned, and — for the third time in three sessions — left two bills in committee that would standardize holocaust education for grades 6 through 12.
Two Identical BillsAlthough both bills are stuck in the House and Senate Education committees, Steinerman said she expects the identical S.87 and H.294 — the “Vermont Holocaust Studies Act” — to be picked up again when the legislature convenes in January 2024. Until then, Vermont remains the only state in New England without a mandate for Holocaust education. “I’ve been frustrated by both legislative inactivity, and a sort of quiet avoidance on the part of school officials,” said Vermont Rep. Avram Patt, D-Lamoille-Washington, who introduced H.294 along with 18 other representatives in coordination with Sen. Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden-Southeast, who spearheaded the Senate bill. “I’m not pointing specifically at Montpelier but this stuff happens. It’s taken as a one-off kind of incident, where the person, whoever did it, must not have understood what they were doing. We don’t know that.” In past legislative sessions, Patt has introduced similar bills, he said, including one in 2022 co-sponsored by Rep. Becca Balint. “It didn’t go anywhere,” Patt said. “There was a cloak of silence. People were kind of hesitant to bring it up.” About H.294, Patt noted, “it’s very clear in the bill that a major reason for doing this is … so people understand what genocide is and should recognize it when it’s happening now.” The section on “Findings” in S.87 and H.294 in part states: “Education is key to combating hate. By learning about the Holocaust, students will understand how stereotypes, prejudice, and religious and ethnic hatred can escalate to atrocity. The lessons of the Holocaust not only teach about the past but also shape our future as a human race. Students must understand that it happened and it can happen again.” Swastika Incident Follow Up at MHS While the administration at the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools and Montpelier High School has been hard to reach due to vacations, an email that went out to the school community on June 14 said that despite reviewing video footage from the morning of June 2, school officials have not identified the responsible party. “Our response has been to support our community members, both students and staff, including:
- Initial informational emails denouncing the act
- Community vigil
- We had a staff conversation and continued to monitor the halls and bathrooms and support students and staff.
- MHS continues offering support from counselors and social workers to help individuals.
- MRPS continues to offer Talkspace as a resource.
Stories about Antisemitism in Vermont
- MHS Swastika not the only Antisemitic Incident in Schools
- ‘A Genuine Act of Hate’: Swastika at MHS
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY