MHS Students Paint Surreal Panels for Main Street Space

A Manikin Protesting Conformity

A New Exhibit Replaces an Old One

How Is the Work Surreal?

Using surrealism as a theme, Montpelier High School students painted 10 panels that were installed by the Public Art Commission beside the Drawing Board on Main Street in early June. Photo by Tom McKone.

The Artists Who Painted the Panels

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Art can be serious or fun, filled with meaning or just something that looks cool — and it’s always good for building community. Those views were expressed by some of the more than 20 Montpelier High School students who contributed to the 10 new panels recently installed on the open space next to the Drawing Board on Main Street in Montpelier. “Art allows people to express themselves,” said Cooper Davis. “It also makes public spaces look better.” Davis said that his striking painting of a skeleton taking a bite out of a vinyl record is not intended to make a comment on records. Not one to miss a chance for irony, he wore a Buch Spieler Records T-shirt for the class photo with the panels. “I imagined this sort of thing in ninth grade, and when this project came up, I thought I would make it,” said Davis, who has just completed his sophomore year. “I thought it would look cool.” (When a student’s grade is mentioned in this article, it is for the school year that was just concluded.)Sophomore Georgia Tanner, on the other hand, had plenty to say about the meaning of the painting that she and classmate Grace Dostie made of a manikin controlled by strings, like a marionette.“It was originally inspired by one of the little wooden manikins that you use for posing model artwork,” Tanner said. “You can interpret it however you want, but a way we’ve been interpreting it is being pushed to conform to society’s ideals, being micromanaged, being in the public eye and being watched all the time, being told what you should like, how you should act, and feeling controlled and stuck into a box.” Tanner and Dostie said those are challenges of being teenagers as well as of confronting society’s views of what it means to be a woman.The panels created by the MHS students were mounted on top of the faded and damaged translucent panels that were installed as a short-term work two years ago. “The work is painted with exterior latex paint on masonite panels,” said commissioner Rob Hitzig, adding “The Public Art Commission supplied the materials and let the students paint what they wanted, as long as it was family friendly.” Calling the student work “positive and joyful,” he noted that immediately after the panels were installed, the commission applied an anti-graffiti coating. Art teacher Colleen “Flan” Flanagan had worked with MHS students to paint “Perseverance,” the Black civil rights-themed mural facing the bike path and U.S. Rt. 2/Berlin Street from the back wall of the Montpelier Recreation Center, so Hitzig asked her if she had a class that might want to paint the panels. Flanagan, who said she hopes school collaborations with the Public Art Commission continue, said the 22 students in her painting class selected surrealism as a unifying theme for the collection and worked mostly in teams. Surreal art may explore unconscious feelings and is characterized by fantastic imagery. Meeting with a reporter for The Bridge at the panels the day after they were installed, Flanagan’s class was clearly enthusiastic about the project.Sophomores Russell Clar and Chen-Chen MacVicar-Ceckler and junior Abby Garland painted the colorful, dramatic panel closest to the bike path and Shaw’s Supermarket. Clar said the untitled piece is “compositionally fun” and that he enjoyed playing with the scale. Asked how the work was surreal, Clar said, “You’ve got a person who’s a couple miles tall and there are some magical vibes … It’s like — what’s going on?”Somerset Pierce and Maggie Kords, both juniors, said their painting of skeleton hands releasing butterflies that take the shape of a flower is about “focusing on the beauty of life and letting go of bad things.” Juniors Ella Averbeck and Finley Martin-Torrens said their bright painting, which includes a floating turtle, was inspired by Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, an activist who was killed by state police near Atlanta in January. An indigenous, queer, and nonbinary environmental activist and community organizer from Venezuela, they were known as Tortuguita (“little turtle” in Spanish), and the circumstances of the killing have been very controversial. Martin-Torres said that activism and change are important to people in Montpelier, and Averbeck said the rising sun in their painting represents hope. Zoe Ayers’ painting is of flowers, space, and planets. Commenting that it is good to have a lot of art around, Ayers said the presence of art reflects the people who live here, and the surreal works in this collection reflect the personalities of the students.Below is a listing of the ten panels and the students who worked on each. The leading phrases are sometimes official names and sometimes just descriptive phrases used to identify them. Lighthouse: Emma Raspe, Will Curtis, and Sage Porter. Woman with birds: Russell Clar, Chen-Chen MacVicar-Ceckler, and Abby Garland. Eye marionette: Grace Dostie and Georgia Tanner. Skeleton eating record: Cooper Davis. Gnome over Montpelier: Sophie Gustafson, Sienna Mills, Jada Lewis, and Molly McCall. Tortugita: Finley Torrens-Martin and Ella Averbeck. Butterfly vase: Somerset Pierce and Maggie Kords. Abstract hallway: Mira Pompei and Niko Stonorov Outer space: Zoe Ayers Deer in forest fire: Hailey Sheehan and Ava Andrioletti