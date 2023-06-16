Colorful M-Shaped Benches Arrive Downtown

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

On June 14, Department of Public Works employees Adam Willis (in white shorts) and Cameron Powers (in blue jeans) installed three colorful M-shaped benches painted for Montpelier Alive. A board game-themed bench painted by Sabrina Fadial of Barre and one painted by Rob Hitzig of Montpelier — installed on the Rialto Bridge on State Street — had people sitting on them within minutes. The third bench, painted by Becky Parker of Montpelier, was installed in front of the TD Bank branch at the corner of Main and School Streets. Constructed by Arcana Workshop in Barre, the fiberglass benches are bolted to the sidewalk and treated with an anti-graffiti coating. All photos by Tom McKone.