Thank You, Readers of The Bridge

“We Need Your Help Now To Preserve Local Journalism”). Your letters, cards, emails, pledges, checks, and messages of support buoyed us up and let us know that our readers value the news we bring you. We look forward to continuing to offer local news coverage as an independent nonprofit media outlet with a focus on Montpelier and central Vermont. It’s important to us that The Bridge be relevant to our readers’ lives. Your response to our message tells us that we are valued as an important news source, and you want us to continue to bring you the news you look forward to. As we do that, we also continue to put our collective minds together to find innovative and creative ways to keep reporting on our community on a limited budget. As part of that, we are starting a story exchange with VTDigger. You may occasionally see one of their (locally relevant) stories in The Bridge, and conversely, VTDigger may run some of our stories on its platform. We welcome letters and ideas from our readers as well. Reach out to editor@montpelierbridge.com with your thoughts. And if you haven’t yet had an opportunity to make a donation, please consider doing so. Use the Donate button on The Bridge website (montpelierbridge.org). It’s quick and easy. If you prefer, you can make out a check to ‘Friends of The Bridge’ and mail it to P.O. 1641, Montpelier, VT 05601.—Cassandra Hemenway, Editor-in-Chief