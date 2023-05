UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Montpelier, ablaze with apple blossom: Ethereal whites, intoxicating pinks, in the densest crush of bloom seen in decades. First a flood of rain and now drought? Yet all plant life seems determined to offer, present, and produce an abundant year of flower, fruit, and seed. So tender and hopeful. So full and generous. Where will it lead? I find myself praying for gentle rains, mild nights, and insects to make good the promise of bounty.