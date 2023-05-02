Letter to the Editor, May 3, 2023

Thanks to LEAP

To the Editor: I just wanted to say a big thank-you to the LEAP Energy Fair organizers for pulling together such a great event in Duxbury on April 15. I had the opportunity to table at the event and it was nice to meet so many Vermonters who care about climate change. I heard from many people both at the event and afterward that they found it helpful to learn more about the benefits of going solar, household energy storage, electric heating and cooling, and weatherizing their homes. This was my first time tabling at the LEAP event and I am already looking forward to tabling again next year. I hope to see more community members and vendors there next year, and it will definitely be an event I recommend to others. Kit Price, Montpelier, Operations Manager at Renewable Energy Vermont