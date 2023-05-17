Gardeners: Beware Invasive Species 

Invasives to Watch Out ForGarlic mustard — a tasty wild edible —is a common invasive plant that appears along roadsides and in yards (among other places), according to the Vermont Invasives’ website (vtinvasives.org). Garlic mustard has the typical invasive trait of spreading easily and outcompeting native plants for space, sunlight, and other resources; it tolerates shade and spreads readily in forests, crowding out other groundcovers. But it has another detrimental quality: it alters nearby soil chemistry, making it more difficult for seeds of other plants to reestablish once garlic mustard has claimed its spot.
The Big One: Japanese KnotweedNo discussion of invasive plants would be complete without a huge, exasperated shoutout to Japanese knotweed. Knotweed is particularly difficult to remove because it expands via a vast network of underground rhizomes. Even a small bit of its root can grow a new plant. “It only takes a few grams of knotweed root biomass in order to establish a new plant downstream,” Beckett noted. “That is exactly what it’s evolved to do, is to have a weak root system so it can get washed away really easily.” Knotweed often appears along riverbanks, bad news for basically every other multicellular organism nearby. First, knotweed spreads so quickly that it outcompetes native flora. And, noted Beckett, unlike the roots of native plants, knotweed roots don’t stabilize the soil, which means riverbanks, once overtaken by knotweed, easily erode. “Disturbance is a normal and natural thing that happens all the time in rivers, but the scope and scale to it has changed a lot in that if all you have is knotweed, then there’s nothing holding that bank in place,” Beckett said. “So it doesn’t take nearly as much of a change in flow direction or storm event to be able to incise and cut out a huge area of land where otherwise a healthy root system of shrubs would’ve kept that in place under those circumstances.” Climate change is a compounding factor, Beckett added, with more intense storms occurring more frequently, creating extreme shifts in water levels when they hit. An example of knotweed’s rapid spread can be seen along the North Branch River Park’s Invasives Trail, Beckett noted, which hosts a series of interpretive panels identifying invasive species. Except none of the species pictured on the panels is still there, said Beckett — because they’ve all been replaced by knotweed. It happened so quickly, Beckett said, that “I don’t even think knotweed is one of the plaques.”
How to Keep Invasives At BaySo what if you’ve (gasp) found one of these invasive plants in your yard? Different methods of eradication are recommended depending on the species you’ve found. At least one Facebook group is solely dedicated to its members’ ongoing battles against Japanese knotweed. Beckett suggests two general approaches. First, don’t wait. “Get on top of it sooner rather than later because it will spread exponentially … but it’s much easier to keep after a patch that’s a couple square feet than a patch that’s 20 meters across.” And, Beckett said, keep any invasive species you remove in a separate location in your yard — NOT your regular compost pile. This will make it easy to keep an eye on the location to ensure nothing has escaped and begun to take off across your yard or into the woods. Finally, Beckett said, it’s on individuals to ask questions about the plants they purchase. He suggested shopping at nurseries that sell native plants and confirming that plants you select are native to Vermont, not just the Northeast. Seas of green are not all the same, said Beckett, even if to the untrained eye the riverbank looks the same as it did a few years ago. “[If] there’s now a patch of knotweed instead of a patch of dogwood, to the average person walking by, they might just think oh, well, it’s just as leafy … what’s the big deal?” It is a big deal, though, Beckett explained: “One plant harbors hundreds and hundreds of different specialized interactions with bugs and insects and everything, and the other harbors none of it, so even though they might look the same at a glance, invasive species are really one of the biggest threats to biodiversity in the country.”
Dealing with InvasivesControlling invasives is a 3–10 year task, with treatments such as cutting often repeated every month or more.
- Start at the EDGES of the area and work toward the middle. Too often people start at the middle and never reach the edges, so the invasive just keeps growing.
- Norway maple shades out other native plants; it is easy to distinguish it by pulling a leaf off and looking for the white sap that quickly exudes. Best to girdle these trees to the wood at two feet and four feet off the ground; they will typically die in 2–3 years and then you can cut them. If you cut them down rather than girdle them, they will just sprout back up.
- Barberry, unless huge, is easy to pull after digging around the roots and then pulling the whole plant; hang it somewhere until roots dry and the plant is dead. Small roots left in the ground will sprout back, so keep an eye on it for a couple years and dig them out early.
- Buckthorn is best cut a few inches above ground level and then a THICK piece of plastic wired around it. After a couple years most will be dead. If you dig them up, you simply create a bed for seeds to sprout.
- Herbicides should be used only by a professional as part of an overall management plan.
- Many invasive plants are still being sold by nurseries! Do not buy or plant them.
