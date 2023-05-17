Community and Business News in Brief, May 17, 2023

Local Author Wins Book Award

Local Student Earns NEFCU Scholarship

Local Residents Earn Award

Author Kathryn Davis, of Montpelier, joins three other Vermont authors who won the 2022 Vermont Book Award. The other winners include illustrator Zoë Tilley Poster, of Corinth, and Vermont authors Caren Beilin, and Bianca Stone. The four celebrants received their awards during the Vermont Book Award celebration hosted by Vermont Humanities at the Vermont College of Fine Arts on May 6. Davis, the author of eight acclaimed novels, won this year’s Vermont Book Award in Creative Nonfiction for her debut memoir “Aurelia, Aurélia.” Poster won the award for Children’s Literature for her debut picture book “The Night Wild,” which was both written and illustrated by Poster. This is the first year the Vermont Book Award has been awarded in the Children’s Literature category. Caren Beilin received the award in fiction for her novel “Revenge of the Scapegoat.” The award in poetry went to poet Bianca Stone for “What Is Otherwise Infinite.”This year’s judges — made up of writers, readers, editors, librarians, and booksellers of Vermont — chose the winners from among fourteen finalists. The Vermont Book Award was created in 2014 to honor the literature of a state uniquely suited for creative enterprise. Three Vermont organizations run the prize in partnership: the Vermont Department of Libraries, Vermont Humanities, and the Vermont College of Fine Arts. —Bridge StaffAcheri Donnell of Northfield is one of three recipients of a $3,000 nursing student scholarship from the New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU). In recognition of the importance of the nursing profession to its members and the community, NEFCU annually awards three nursing scholarships of $3,000 each. As part of their application, candidates submit an original, 250-word essay describing how they will use their degree to contribute to their community. Donnell is currently attending the School of Nursing at Norwich University to earn a Bachelor of Science degree. “This award allows me to continue my journey to become a registered nurse and eventually a midwife,” said Donnell. “I had some unexpected clinical fees that made me unsure if I could continue. The scholarship makes it possible to stay on my path.” The other two recipients are Zacheriah Cota-Weaver of Colchester and Benedicte Yodishembo of Williston. —press releaseBeth Laberge of Berlin, Mahala Largent of Marshfield, and Ashley Hatcher of Plainfield have each earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. —press release