Woman’s Body Recovered from Winooski River

The body of a 64-year-old Waitsfield woman was recovered from the Winooski River by Vermont State Police on the afternoon of March 30. Police received a call at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, and were asked to perform a welfare check on the woman. Her car was located at about 5:30 p.m. near the Vermont Route 100B bridge over the Winooski River near the intersection with U.S. Route 2. After investigating reports, and the discovery of evidence indicating she jumped into the Winooski River, police located Anne Dillon near the Vermont Route 100B bridge over the Winooski River near the intersection with Route 2 in Middlesex. Her body will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. There is currently no indication that the death is suspicious. At first, responding troopers located evidence indicating she was in the river, but search efforts until dark did not result in locating the missing woman. Then, crews returned to the scene first thing the morning of March 30 to resume the search. Responding units include the VSP Underwater Recovery Team with divers in the water, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. Members of the public should expect to see a large police presence.