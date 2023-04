Small Bites: Restaurant Briefs 

Barre

As we finally emerge from winter into full summer, it’s time to expand our range! Our surrounding towns have some great offerings and Montpelier has new some additions too! Maria’s Bagels has been back open as a retail location for a month or two. Full service bagel joint, great options! Simply Subs changed hands for the first time in 30 years. New owners plan to maintain the sandwich menu but are adding some of their own new twists (garlic knots anyone?). Fox Market (in East Montpelier) recently won a bid on a Main Street building in Barre. Plans for a cafe/gathering spot next to AR Market are gathering speed.Big news is that Hen of the Wood is open at its new location on Main Street. There is some talk of opening a different kind of restaurant in the future at its old location in the Grist Mill on Stowe Street. The Stage Coach , recently under new ownership, is completing some renovations, but when that hurdle is finished expect a stellar breakfast opportunity. It also sounds like a dinner offering is not out of the question. Paprika , makers of fabulous empanadas, pops up at Stowe Street Cafe on Wednesday. Stowe’s PK Coffee has opened up in the Waterbury train station. Now that’s a nice cup of coffee! Carrier Roasting Company has recently redone the front of the house in their coffee shop, making more room to linger with a friend over coffee. The space is very inviting. The companion company, Good Measure Brewing , last year added a full pub off the tasting room. So go for the coffee, stay for the beer! DS Cafe has opened at 15 North Street in Northfield, serving Nepali-Asian food, alongside chicken nuggets and an array of gyro options. Penzo Pizza opened this year at the Inn at Montpelier. Having pizza on that porch is definitely a winner of an idea! Penzo Pizza offers Neapolitan style (think thin, soft, bubbly crust). Cafe NOA is a recent addition on Putnam Street and another place where being outside will make it a special treat. Paprika, the above-mentioned delicious empanada maker, also does a pop-up at Barr Hill Distillery on Fridays. Chill Gelato on State Street is open for the season! The Bridge spied a long line coming out its doors over the weekend. Want to enjoy the bounty of Vermont farms? The Bridge keeps a running list online of farm stands in our area.