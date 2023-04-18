Small Bites: Restaurant Briefs 

BarreMaria’s Bagels has been back open as a retail location for a month or two. Full service bagel joint, great options! Simply Subs changed hands for the first time in 30 years. New owners plan to maintain the sandwich menu but are adding some of their own new twists (garlic knots anyone?). Fox Market (in East Montpelier) recently won a bid on a Main Street building in Barre. Plans for a cafe/gathering spot next to AR Market are gathering speed.
Waterbury
NorthfieldCarrier Roasting Company has recently redone the front of the house in their coffee shop, making more room to linger with a friend over coffee. The space is very inviting. The companion company, Good Measure Brewing, last year added a full pub off the tasting room. So go for the coffee, stay for the beer! DS Cafe has opened at 15 North Street in Northfield, serving Nepali-Asian food, alongside chicken nuggets and an array of gyro options.
MontpelierPenzo Pizza opened this year at the Inn at Montpelier. Having pizza on that porch is definitely a winner of an idea! Penzo Pizza offers Neapolitan style (think thin, soft, bubbly crust). Cafe NOA is a recent addition on Putnam Street and another place where being outside will make it a special treat. Paprika, the above-mentioned delicious empanada maker, also does a pop-up at Barr Hill Distillery on Fridays. Chill Gelato on State Street is open for the season! The Bridge spied a long line coming out its doors over the weekend. Want to enjoy the bounty of Vermont farms? The Bridge keeps a running list online of farm stands in our area.
