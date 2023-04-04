Nature Watch: Apr. 5, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Last night, more snow. And today, 60 degrees? Migrants still pouring north. Group after group of hungry red-winged blackbirds, sporty-looking grackles, song sparrows, and white-throated sparrows. Turkey vultures catch early morning sun with their spread-out wings from the tops of trees on East State Street, and a ruffed grouse cautiously parades our back yard in search of bird seed. The wild turkeys can’t seem to decide if it’s time to abandon the winter flock. Well, here comes blue sky and the snow-melting heat wave! Water’s rising! Batten down the hatches!