Fox Market to Expand into Barre City
Fox Market has been open in East Montpelier, customers say they have found a LGBTQ+ supportive environment that hosts queer dance parties, queer speed dating, “bring your own vinyl” nights, game nights, and specialty dinners including a Korean five-course dinner, shakshuka, and posole, not to mention highly acclaimed breakfast sandwiches and gourmet foods.“The strongest point in (Fox Market’s) favor is if you look at the space they have already created in East Montpelier and how vibrant it is, and how many folks that draws, not only local to East Montpelier, but in surrounding townships as well. That speaks volumes to what they could do in Barre,” Trish Fenton said to the Barre City Council. Fox Market has already reached out to the Barre Partnership to offer them office space on the building’s third floor, said Tracie Lewis, executive director of the partnership. Her board will meet soon and will discuss the offer and other next steps, she said. In the meantime, “I’m sad,” Lewis told The Bridge. “This has been my home for almost four years, and I really want to keep it. It wasn’t about not wanting Fox Market to come to our community. It was the plan that we had to take this building and get grants and bring it back to its natural beauty — it needs so much work, and our plan would have done that, and then we would have housed different organizations here.” Lewis said that while she is the only person in the office at the Main Street building, the Barre Partnership houses a huge number of supplies including “90 pieces of lighted garland … the Santa and reindeer, 50 flower pots that go out in the summer, and hundreds of banners that go on poles, Christmas lights … there is so much stuff here.” “We love the Barre Partnership — the vibe and the energy [at the council meeting] was just heartwarming,” Kane said in an interview with The Bridge. He also said that, while he and Dunton aim for an opening in the Wheelock House this fall, they’re not in a rush. “We want to make sure the Barre Partnership has time to find a new place. We’re not looking to displace anybody. It is important that we find a timeline that works for them,” Kane said.