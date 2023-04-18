UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
A Great Summer Ahead for Capital City Farmers Market
A Great Summer Ahead for Capital City Farmers Market
A successful winter season of the Capital City Farmers Market comes to a close on Saturday, April 29 at Caledonia Spirits. And right away, summer markets start up May 6 at 133 State Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week through the end of October. With support from the state of Vermont, the market will be using more space to accommodate even more vendors — an average of nearly 60 every week. The huge selection of produce, meat, cheese, mushrooms, pasta, honey, and baked goods are reason enough to stop by, but there’s also prepared foods, botanicals, pottery and crafts, music, and more. As in past years, customers will still be greeted as they walk into the market, but masks, while welcome, are no longer required. Dogs are OK but we ask they should be on a short leash. The market has lined up music this summer, with both past favorites and some new sounds — all with dancing space, and seating at tables nearby. The summer Capital City Farmers Market has become the most popular in the state with nearly 55,000 total visitors last season. Most weeks 1,500 to 2,500 people shop at the market. It never feels too crowded, but you will probably run into friends and neighbors or meet and talk with the farmers who produce the bounty available at the market every week. They can even help with suggestions for recipes.The market has simplified using SNAP benefits. Stop by the booth near the entrance to pick up tokens to buy any produce, and the EBT tokens will be matched by double the amount of Crop Cash Plus coupons. Shopping at the farmers market directly supports over 100 local vendors. Last year that support amounted to putting well over $1 million dollars directly in their hands and that money continues to circulate in the central Vermont economy. So get out your shopping bags and start dreaming about tomatoes, flowers, green peas, strawberries, meat to grill, and all the rest that makes summer so special, especially after a long winter. John Snell serves on the Capital City Farmers Market board of directors as the customer representative.