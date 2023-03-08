Montpelier Voters Pick McCullough for Mayor

The results are in for the 2023 Montpelier City Meeting held March 7. Montpelier City Councilor Jack McCullough beat out Dan Jones and RIchard Sheir to be Montpelier’s next mayor, filling the vacancy left by former Mayor Anne Watson. The vote was McCullough, 1,126; Jones, 708, and Sheir, 272. Watson left her post in January to take up her new responsibilities as a state senator for Washington County. Voters chose Watson to fill the shoes of former longtime Washington County Sen. Anthony Pollina, who decided not to run again.
As for other results, Andrew Brewer squeaked past Sophie Ehrhardt 939-894 for Parks Commission, Sal Alfano beat Merrick Modun by 445-292 in a District 2 City Council race (one year to complete a two-year term), and Pelin Kohn won a two-year term in District 2. She had previously been appointed to fill Councilor Conor Casey’s seat when he stepped down after being elected to the Vermont House.
Also, TIm Heney barely edged past Thomas M. Abdelnour, 333-311, for a District 3 Council seat. Write-in candidate Zach Hughes received 10 votes.
A tight school commissioner race had Jill Remick leading the pack at 1,450 votes against Jim Murphy’s 1,340 and “Lyn” Marilyn Turcotte’s 1,303. Write-in Dana Paull received two votes. Scott Lewins blew past write-in Hillary Montgomery with 1,513 votes compared to her two. School Moderator was a tie between two among four write-ins with Scott Lewis getting three votes, Ryan McCormick also getting three while Jeffrey Wagner and Tim Heney garnered two votes each. Tammy Legacy won the post of school clerk unopposed with 1,474 votes. Write-in Hillary Montgomery won the seat for school treasurer with 46 votes against write-in Georgia Mahras, 16; Shelley Quinn, three; Tammy Legacy, three; Jeffrey Wagner, two and Richard Sheir, two.
Both the City and School budgets passed with the City winning 1,553 (yes) to 544 (no) and the school budget 1,309 (yes) to 817 (no). More results can be found at City Clerk John Odum’s website at: www.facebook.com/montpeliervtclerk/ .