Then and Now, Mar. 8, 2023

The property at 12 Main Street has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 90 years. A Texaco Station was built there in 1932. At first it was called Sequin’s Service Station; later and longer it was known as Nun’s Service Station. In the late 1970s it was converted to M&M Beverage and Redemption Center. (Vermont’s bottle return bill had gone into effect in 1973). In 1988 the building next to it, the Tomasi Block, was demolished, and in 2018 the old gas station building met the same fate. The parcel is now a forlorn “park.”