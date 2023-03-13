Solons Notch 3rd Straight State Title

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

The Montpelier boys basketball team extended its dominance of Division II competition with a third consecutive state championship Saturday at Barre Auditorium. The Solons defeated North Country 63-36 behind 22 points from senior Ronnie Riby-Williams. It was Montpelier’s fourth straight appearance in the title game as they lost to Fair Haven by a single point in the 2020 championship game before reeling off three straight titles. The Class of 2023 posted a 74-8 record over their four-year careers for a .902 winning percentage.