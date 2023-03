UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Richmond Scott, on the stand-up paddle board, and Tyler Strange, in an inflatable kayak, fought off cabin fever on Saturday, March 18, with a cruise down the North Branch of the Winooski River through the middle of Montpelier, headed for Middlesex. Spring officially sprung on Monday but will winter surrender gently to mud season or will she fight to the final snowflake? Photo by John Lazenby.