Pet of the Week: Nala

Nala came to CVHS because her owners moved and they were unable to take her along. She has experience being an indoor-only cat with her two adult-aged humans. She hasn’t been exposed to young children or canines. She has briefly been around another feline here at the adoption center, and is unsure if she wants another feline companion or not. She is a sweet gal who will run to you for headbutts, once she gets to know you.
Central Vermont Humane Society
1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier
802-476-3811
centralvermonthumane.org
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY