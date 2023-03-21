Nature Watch, March 22, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Blue sky and spring in the air. We’re leaving the house for a lookabout when a line of heavy squalls and winds pours over the hill, whipping trees into alarming angles. Snow sweeps in, visibility drops, and it’s winter again. Yet a vanguard of birds is arriving on warmer fronts. Killdeer, a couple of redwing blackbirds, turkey vultures, and a kestrel have been spotted. Not an easy time for them. Nor for the barred owl, suddenly here, clearly hungry, perhaps dehydrated. Needing a mouse for both. The wind dies, clouds part, and the sun is shining. March!