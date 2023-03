UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

A warm sun between occasional clouds pouring out of the west. In the hardwoods enjoying this fine March day, one of a series between impressive snow events that have recently given us two feet of meringue-surfaced snowpack and renewed hope for a damp-soiled spring. At 2 p.m. the sun is still high, the trees splash the snow surface with blue shadows. A lovely moment, before early spring. I can almost sense the wild leeks waiting under the snow, but not for long!