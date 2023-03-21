Montpelier Writer Proves You Are Never Too Old for Success

How it all Started
But How to Get an Agent?Lloyd had a copy of “Writer’s Market,” which has listings of literary agents and their contact information. Back then, submitting novels to agents was not done electronically, so Devereux printed out his pages, put three or five chapters in a big white envelope with $6.50 in postage along with a self-addressed stamped envelope with $6.50 in postage on it for the manuscript’s return and started mailing it out. “You had to send a return $6.50 postage, or they would throw it in the garbage,” he said. Seven months and over 50 large envelopes went by before finally, one day in spring, Lloyd got a phone call from agent Elisabeth Weed. He said she was very sweet and told him, “I love your book. I want to represent you.” It took another year before Weed got a publisher, but Lloyd was thrilled. The publisher was Amazon. “I was a new writer, I was very pleased to get published. It was huge for me just to get published,” he said. But sales after the first nine or 10 months went down and languished ever since. Then he retired from National Life, and 11 more years went by, and during that time he began working on a sequel. He finished the sequel — another murder mystery set in Indiana — last summer.
Becoming a TikTok SensationMarguerite said she was impressed with her father’s hard work and wanted to make a little video to tell people about “Stone Maidens.” She thought if she made a video, she might be able to generate some interest. “I love TikTok. I love consuming it,” she said. So she set up an account called @stonemaidens, and on Feb. 7 she posted the 16-second video of her father in his small writing nook. The next morning she saw the video had 700,000 views and 2,000 followers. But she didn’t want to tell her father at first. She hoped he would somehow find out by seeing a sudden surge in book sales on Amazon the next day, but he didn’t find out. Meanwhile, TikTok viewers asked her to record a video of his reaction to the sudden huge following he had received overnight. And by then he had 15 million views and was number 1 on Amazon’s best selling list. So the next day she recorded herself showing Lloyd the first video and all the “likes” and comments. She told him he was now a bestseller. They both cried with joy for their audience to see. “TikTok is different from other social media platforms. I had no idea this was going to happen. Nobody in the world could have predicted (what happened). It was very engaging and they fell in love with my Dad. They could see how I see him. It is a powerful way to connect.” That night, on Feb. 9, Richards said her stepmom, Cameron O’Connor, invited her to dinner. The three of them feasted on takeout from Sarducci’s and celebrated with their dogs. The food included calamari, grilled salmon, and for dessert, lemon cakes and tiramisu. O’Connor and Lloyd also gave Marguerite flowers — lilies called “Stargazers.” “I felt so special through all of this.”
Making the NewsNow, over a month later, Lloyd has 400,000 followers, 50,000 comments, 11,000 likes, and has sold 95,000 books. And somehow the story got out to the mainstream media. “I couldn’t conceive of it. It is a different universe,” he said. But they had to get used to the new universe quickly. The media came calling, and the Richards were able to represent themselves. They’ve even had about a half-dozen inquiries about making the book into either a movie or a television series — but nothing solid, yet. Media appearances included USA Today, People Magazine, Business Insider, The Washington Post, the Miami Herald, the Sydney (Australia) Morning Herald, CBC Canada, the Daily Blast, the Today Show, CNN, Fox News, BBC, National Public Radio, Vermont Public, WCAX-TV, WDEV, the New York Post, the Seacoast Current, the Barre Montpelier Times Argus, The Bridge, Seven Days, The Boston Globe, the News and Observer (Raleigh, NC), the Greek Reporter, The Independent (UK), and more. The book has also been reviewed by numerous online book reviewers. According to one young TikTok reviewer who calls himself “Booky Link,” “Stone Maidens” is a “viral internet phenomenon.” He describes it as the story of a serial killer who leaves behind spirit stones that were stolen from a museum, and he calls it a gripping psychological thriller that is chilling and entertaining. The main character is a female FBI agent who has to deal with sexual harassment and discrimination, he says. “The writing style is more reminiscent of a movie than a book,” according to Booky Link. Watch the TikTok video that started it all at tiktok.com/@stonemaidens/video/7197570602176220458
