Heard on the Street, Mar. 8, 2023

Cemetery Commission Discusses Inmate Work

Barre City Allocates $40G to Recovery Center

Cheshire Cat Opens on State Street

Carswells Auto Repair Shop Opening on Elm Street

Computer Barn Moving

The Montpelier Cemetery Commission needs Vermont Department of Corrections inmates to continue working in Montpelier’s cemeteries, according to recent minutes from the Cemetery Commission. The commission gets lawncare labor from inmates from the St. Johnsbury work camp, where inmates are sentenced to a work program in exchange for cutting their sentence in half, according to an email from the cemetery commission. But should they be compensated? Committee members discussed asking Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml to meet with them to discuss possible options.The Barre City Council recently voted to allocate $40,000 to Turning Point, a recovery center, soon to be relocated to 489 N. Main Street. During the Barre City Council meeting Feb. 28, city councilor Thom Lauzon moved to approve allocation of the money, which comes from opioid settlement funds Barre City has already received. The center provides services to those recovering from substance abuse. Additionally, the Barre City Police Department has a memorandum of understanding with Turning Point to assist when police encounter people in crisis.The Cheshire Cat, a clothing boutique in Montpelier, has moved to 17 State Street from its previous location on 28 Elm Street near the County Sheriff’s office. The grand opening was on March 1. Cheshire Cat is a “storybook” boutique that carries clothing, jewelry, bags, and home decor, according to cheshirecatclothing.com Dylan Partridge announced in a post on the carswellscars.com website that he is opening an automotive repair shop at 510 Elm Street in Montpelier. The projected start date is March 6. This repair shop was formerly Thomas Auto, but they moved to the former Sears building on the Barre-Montpelier Road, 1598 U.S. Route 302, in January. More information can be found at carswellscars.com Computer Barn, located near the Ames Shopping Plaza on the Barre-Montpelier Road, has signs up a few miles closer to Barre that they are moving to a new home soon. The company, located at 921 U.S. Route 302, manages software updates, performs backups, and makes on-site repairs. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for information. —compiled by Carla Occaso