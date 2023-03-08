Heard on the Street, Mar. 8, 2023

Cemetery Commission Discusses Inmate WorkThe Montpelier Cemetery Commission needs Vermont Department of Corrections inmates to continue working in Montpelier’s cemeteries, according to recent minutes from the Cemetery Commission. The commission gets lawncare labor from inmates from the St. Johnsbury work camp, where inmates are sentenced to a work program in exchange for cutting their sentence in half, according to an email from the cemetery commission. But should they be compensated? Committee members discussed asking Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml to meet with them to discuss possible options.
Barre City Allocates $40G to Recovery CenterThe Barre City Council recently voted to allocate $40,000 to Turning Point, a recovery center, soon to be relocated to 489 N. Main Street. During the Barre City Council meeting Feb. 28, city councilor Thom Lauzon moved to approve allocation of the money, which comes from opioid settlement funds Barre City has already received. The center provides services to those recovering from substance abuse. Additionally, the Barre City Police Department has a memorandum of understanding with Turning Point to assist when police encounter people in crisis.
Cheshire Cat Opens on State StreetThe Cheshire Cat, a clothing boutique in Montpelier, has moved to 17 State Street from its previous location on 28 Elm Street near the County Sheriff’s office. The grand opening was on March 1. Cheshire Cat is a “storybook” boutique that carries clothing, jewelry, bags, and home decor, according to cheshirecatclothing.com.
Carswells Auto Repair Shop Opening on Elm StreetDylan Partridge announced in a post on the carswellscars.com website that he is opening an automotive repair shop at 510 Elm Street in Montpelier. The projected start date is March 6. This repair shop was formerly Thomas Auto, but they moved to the former Sears building on the Barre-Montpelier Road, 1598 U.S. Route 302, in January. More information can be found at carswellscars.com.
