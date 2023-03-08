Community and Business News in Brief, Mar. 8, 2023

Knitting for CommunityLyn Turcotte posted a thank-you on Front Porch Forum recently for the many people who helped the Central Vermont Knitting project donate 171 hats, 21 pairs of mittens, 17 baby blankets and throws, one cape, five baby sweaters, and 30 neck scarves and neck warmers to local families through Capstone Community Action Head Start and its food shelf. Turcotte also thanked community members for donations of yarn, patterns, and a knitting guide. “If you would like to help with this project but need to learn how to knit, I would be happy to teach you the basics,” she wrote in an email to The Bridge. Turcotte started the project three years ago “to mitigate feelings of isolation and hopelessness due to COVID and to provide warm articles of clothing to children and adults in our community.” She explained “As a clinical psychologist, I know that altruistic behavior helps alleviate the symptoms of depression.” If anyone wants to participate, Turcotte said, “all that is needed is a generous spirit and a willingness to spend some time completing knitted or crocheted items.” She said she has yarn, knitting needles, and other supplies for those who need it.
‘Cure for Cabin Fever’ Weekend in MontpelierDowntown Montpelier will be hopping during Cabin Fever Weekend, Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19. Montpelier Alive has worked with local businesses to offer store discounts, demos, talks, and tours during Cabin Fever weekend. The definition of “cabin fever” in Merriam-Webster’s dictionary is “extreme irritability and restlessness from living in isolation or a confined indoor area for a prolonged time.” Even though many Vermonters embrace the outdoors and winter, the dark, cold days and slow slide into spring induces a little cabin fever each year. During the weekend, the downtown will feature its amazing locally owned stores with sales and specials, along with demos and talks from wellness businesses — blending the theme of getting out and staying healthy! Enjoy store discounts and sales along with wellness specials and demos. Health offerings include a wide range of talks about all stages of life and healthy living . . . even a walking tour of the Green Mount Cemetery! Over 25 offerings will include chair massage at local shops, discounts on food, deals on fitness classes, and more. Even the Montpelier Farmers Market will participate with half-price tote bags at Saturday’s market. Montpelier’s Cure for Cabin Fever coincides with the Montpelier Senior Activity Center’s March for Meals Gala on Saturday, March 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The black-tie gala will feature a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres produced by their FEAST Kitchen, guest speakers on food security, and music! For more information, go to montpelieralive.com/cabinfever. —press release
Walmart Grants for Local NonprofitsWalmart announced it is matching customer donations two-to-one up to $1 million, unlocking up to $2 million for local charities through its Spark Good Round Up program. The Million Dollar March Round Up campaign will run through March 31. Nonprofits must register for Spark Good to be able to participate. The first 2,000 organizations that register for Round Up will receive a $250 grant. Customers should go to Walmart.com/SparkGood and choose a favorite local charity that has registered for Round Up. When a customer checks out while shopping online or in the app, they will be prompted to click the Round Up box signaling their contribution. More information on Spark Good and the matching campaign at linkedin.com/pulse/million-dollar-march-walmart-teams-up-customers-nonprofits-donate. —press release
Local Students Win Awards, Make Dean’s ListsBeth Laberge of Berlin has earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Leavitt School of Health. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework. Connor Carbo and Hayden Kennedy, both from Barre, have made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2022 semester. Ethan Young, a sophomore from Barre, was named to Geneva College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. —press release
UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY