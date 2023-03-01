UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Adding Murray Hill to City Water System Deserved a Bigger Discussion Than the Consent Agenda
adding them to our water supply infrastructure (their wells ran dry) was something I supported, it was certainly not without impact on Montpelier’s infrastructure capacity or contractual commitments with respect to Montpelier’s water challenges. Among other things, the result was that it reduced our capacity for increased water supply demands by almost 20%. At the very least, I believe at least one member of the city council (I’m thinking of Jack McCullough who wants to be mayor) should have objected and asked that the vote on this be on the main agenda for discussion and inclusion for the public. I don’t believe adding nearly a hundred households to Montpelier’s water demand was a “non-controversial” or “routine” agenda item. The consent agenda items deserve careful review for exactly this reason. Montpelier deserves a mayor who will, among many other things, monitor that agenda and object when it is clearly needed. I believe my choice for mayor, Dan Jones, would have been more observant and careful, not to mention much more proactive about the serious challenges Montpelier faces.Stephen McArthur, Montpelier