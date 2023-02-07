Then and Now, Feb. 8, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

After the Newbury Seminary purchased the Sloan U.S. Army General Hospital in Montpelier in 1866, school administrators built a wooden, three-story central dormitory using remnants of the old Civil War hospital. This building was used by a succession of schools on the site until Vermont Junior College tore it down in 1957 to make way for the brick-and-marble Bishop-Hatch and Noble halls. The new buildings made it possible for the school to increase enrollment from 222 to 314 students. The south wall of Alumni Hall, built in 1933 and now known as Alumnx Hall, can be seen at the left edge of both photographs. The buildings are still used by the Vermont College of Fine Arts.