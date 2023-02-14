The Phantom Strikes Again

Emeline Brown and her mother, Cara, toured downtown on Valentine’s Day morning to see all the heart art.



Passing Woodbury Mountain Toys on State Street.



Valentine’s Day Bernies on the Capitol Stationers sign on Main Street.



Langdon Street bridge.

Crossing at State and Main as Valentine’s Day snow falls.



Ukraine solidarity hearts.

Montpelier’s Valentine’s Day phantom has been busy as usual this year. Photos below are all by John Lazenby.