Home News and Features The Phantom Strikes Again News and FeaturesFeatures The Phantom Strikes Again By John Lazenby - February 14, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter Email A young pedestrian checks out the Valentine Phantom's handiwork on the TD Bank windows on State Street. Photo by John Lazenby Montpelier’s Valentine’s Day phantom has been busy as usual this year. Photos below are all by John Lazenby. Emeline Brown and her mother, Cara, toured downtown on Valentine’s Day morning to see all the heart art. Passing Woodbury Mountain Toys on State Street. Valentine’s Day Bernies on the Capitol Stationers sign on Main Street. Langdon Street bridge. Langdon Street bridge. Crossing at State and Main as Valentine’s Day snow falls. Ukraine solidarity hearts. UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY