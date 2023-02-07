Stipends for Committee Participation ‘Super Helpful’

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Montpelier’s pilot program to increase diversity on city committees, commissions, and boards by reducing financial barriers is off to a modest start since it began last July, but for those who have used the program, the $50 stipend for each meeting they attend is making a difference. “It’s a great idea, and I’m very appreciative of it,” said one woman, who serves on a committee and has been receiving stipends. “For me, financially, it’s super helpful.” This woman, whom The Bridge agreed not to identify in order to protect her privacy, has an ongoing, part-time job and does “gig work” — picking up other temporary, part-time jobs. She was recently offered one of those gig jobs that would have conflicted with her regular committee meeting. Because of the stipend, she could attend the meeting; she made a little less than the temp job would have paid, but it was “almost a wash.” She said the committee chair is the only person on the committee who knows she receives the stipends, but she’s sure no one else would have an issue with it if they knew.Offering stipends was the first of seven recommendations and 17 “ideas for change” that came out of a 2021 assessment by Creative Discourse, the consulting firm that provided an exhaustive study of “the concerns and needs of underserved and underrepresented communities in Montpelier.” Those include communities that face economic, racial, class, and gender barriers; barriers that often overlap. “If you get something on the ballot [in Montpelier],” the woman said, “people will vote yes for it. It does not matter what it is. There’s never a sense of ‘maybe let’s not spend more money this year.’ I think the population in general would be better served if there was a wider income diversity represented (on committees).” City officials are pleased with the positive reception to the stipend program and expect it will continue to grow. Assistant city manager Kelly Murphy said nine people are receiving stipends, and, at midyear, the city had paid about $2,100. She expects the total for the fiscal year will be about $5,000, considerably less than the $20,000 budgeted. Despite that gap, she said city councilors have level funded the program for next year. “We want to make sure there is availability of funding,” Murphy said, adding that the program is growing, that it “brings in new ideas,” and that “having diverse voices on boards, commissions, and committees is really important.” Most of the nine people who chose to receive stipends were already on committees. While the stipend didn’t inspire them to join, it did help them to stay. The stipend is available to anyone who serves on a committee, no personal financial information required. The intent of the program is to help people who may face hardships by serving on a committee, such as the need for childcare, transportation, or loss of potential wages by not taking other work. The city has about two dozen active committees that cumulatively meet about 250 times a year. The $20,000 represents only a small fraction of what would be needed to pay every committee member. “The next phase will need to focus on doing outreach to folks whose perspectives are not currently well-represented on city committees so they know the stipend is available and that the city wants them to be at the table,” said councilor Lauren Hierl, one of the council’s two liaisons to the Social and Economic Justice Advisory Committee, which, following the Creative Discourse assessment, proposed that the council offer the stipends. Pelin Kohn, the newly appointed District 2 councilor (and unopposed candidate for election) is the other. Shaina Kasper, who chairs that committee, called stipends an “innovative accessibility tool,” and said she hopes word of mouth among friends and neighbors may help some people who haven’t felt they could serve on committees to realize that maybe they can. “We want to ensure that people who have an interest in participating in city government — in decision-making through being part of a city committee — have every opportunity that they can to be able to do that,” Kasper said.