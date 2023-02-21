Samaritan Haven Worker Stabbed at Shelter

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

At about 8:25 p.m. on Monday Feb. 20, police were called to the Montpelier Transit Center following a reported stabbing, according to a Montpelier Police Department press release. At the scene, police found 38-year-old Montpelier resident Gabriel DeAngelis, who had been stabbed 10 times and “suffered significant injuries as a result of this incident,” per the release. DeAngelis was working for the warming shelter, operated by Good Samaritan Haven, at the Transit Center. Montpelier Police identified 18-year-old Marshfield resident Aydan Jestice as the suspect, per the release. The incident occurred when Jestice allegedly entered the shelter where he saw an acquaintance, Montpelier Police Chief Eric Nordenson said in an interview. Nordenson said Jestice then allegedly directed racial slurs toward the acquaintance, and DeAngelis allegedly attempted to have Jestice removed, at which point Jestice allegedly stabbed DeAngelis. An affidavit from Montpelier Police Sergeant Christopher Quesnel noted that Jestice was said to be wearing a red hoodie. Jestice allegedly fled before police arrived. Jestice was located with help from Barre City and Vermont State Police, and was arrested about two hours later. A 15-year-old minor, whom Nordenson said State Police had listed as a runaway, was with Jestice both when the stabbing occurred and when Jestice was arrested, per the release.According to Quesnel’s affidavit, the minor and their mother (who had come to the police station) agreed to a search of the minor’s backpack. Per the affidavit, “A written waiver was obtained, and during the search, I (Quesnel) located a black folding knife (and) a red zip-up, hooded sweatshirt(.)” Jestice was held on Monday night at Northeast Correctional Center on $50,000 bail, per the release, and charges included Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct. At a hearing on Tuesday afternoon at Washington County Superior Court, a not guilty plea was entered and Jestice was ordered held without bail until a weight of evidence hearing could take place. Jestice was also ordered not to have contact with either the victim or a 15-year-old juvenile who was identified as having been present at the assault, and who was identified as a potential witness for the state. On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Montpelier issued a press release stating that expanded evening hours at the Transit Center will be suspended until further notice. This included weekdays, 6:30-9:30pm, and 5:00-9:00 on weekends. As of 11:30 am on Tuesday, staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington confirmed that DeAngelis was a patient there and was in stable condition. “Our family wants to express our deep gratitude for the outpouring of support for Gabe during this very difficult time. It has shown us how important community and family is, especially when terrible things happen, like what happened to Gabe, and which we can’t fully understand,” said Rick DeAngelis, the director of Good Samaritan Haven and father of the victim.