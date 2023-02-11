Police: Transient Man Allegedly Burgles City Hall

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

By Carla OccasoMontpelier police arrested a man on Feb. 9 following a month-long investigation for alleged acts of trespassing, burglary, and other offenses inside city hall. Arrested was Randolph M. Tatro, 26, described in a police report as “transient.” Police issued a press release Feb. 10 stating the Montpelier Police Department acted on a report of burglary at the Montpelier Community Justice Center, which is located at 39 Main Street inside the city hall building. Following an investigation, Tatro was arrested on charges of burglary, larceny, trespass, and vandalism. Police issued a citation for Tatro to appear at the criminal division of Washington County Superior Court on March 16 at 8:30 a.m. More information can be obtained by calling Montpelier Police Chief Eric W. Nordenson at 802-223-3445. The Community Justice Center is a department of the city and is used to offer restorative justice services to people living in Montpelier, Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex, Northfield, Roxbury, Waitsfield, Warren, Waterbury, and Worcester. Restorative justice panels are held in Montpelier, Northfield, and Waterbury.