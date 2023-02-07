Nature Watch, Feb. 8, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Record breaking sub-zero winds on Friday and Saturday! Scores of birds, when not feeding, burrowed down in the snow on the south side of our house, dotting the snow-covered “lawn” with their bodies. Never saw that before! A wild flutter of colorful pine grosbeaks, generally inconspicuous, crammed berries in the winterberry shrubs next to the house. A near-by heated bird bath was surrounded by thirsty birds of every kind, seemingly with no regard for safety. A relief today as we return to normal winter conditions and fewer desperate birds.