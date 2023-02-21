Nature Watch, Feb. 22, 2023

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

These last days of February — so special yet hard to put a finger on! Is it simply the sense that something is happening, or about to happen? I can feel the heat of the noon sun now. The morning and afternoon light is full of warm colors, with purple shadows on any patch of remaining snow. Then comes a gray day with a cold wind, and just when it feels bleak and as though winter will never end, the wind dies, the sun comes out again, and there is the sound of water, gently dripping, running, echoing in a storm drain.