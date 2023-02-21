UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY
Montpelier Residential FY 24 Tax Increases If Budgets Pass
Notes: The Montpelier municipal tax rate would rise 7.6% if the municipal budget passes. The Montpelier school tax rate would rise 1.4% if the school budget passes, while the Roxbury school tax rate would drop 9.59%. However, actual Montpelier rates will be adjusted down with the reappraisal. Many Montpelier taxpayers will see lower increases than shown because they qualify for income-based municipal and school tax relief.