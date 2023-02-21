Montpelier Residential FY 24 Tax Increases If Budgets Pass

Table showing the increase in Montpelier taxes if the budget passes. A home assessed at $200,000 would see a total tax increase of $237; a home assessed at $300,000 would see a $356 increase, and a $400,000 home would see a $474 increase.

Notes: The Montpelier municipal tax rate would rise 7.6% if the municipal budget passes. The Montpelier school tax rate would rise 1.4% if the school budget passes, while the Roxbury school tax rate would drop 9.59%. However, actual Montpelier rates will be adjusted down with the reappraisal. Many Montpelier taxpayers will see lower increases than shown because they qualify for income-based municipal and school tax relief.