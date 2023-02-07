Community and Business News in Brief, Feb. 8, 2023

New Fire Chief in Barre City

Captain Keith Cushman has been appointed as chief of Fire and Emergency Medical Services in Barre City. Cushman has served in the Barre City Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department since 2002. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2007, and has served as captain since 2009. Cushman’s appointment as chief took effect Feb. 3, 2023. Cushman’s father and grandfather both served the Chelsea Fire Department, and he began his career there as a 15-year-old cadet. After high school, Cushman obtained his associate’s degree in fire science at New Hampshire Technical College – Laconia. He is currently enrolled in Anna Maria College pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fire science. Cushman replaces Chief Doug Brent, who retired in September 2022. The department has been led by Acting Chief Joe Aldsworth, who will return to his role as deputy chief, after chairing the manager’s fire chief search advisory committee. Cushman lives in Barre Town and is married and has two children, a sophomore in college and a sophomore at Spaulding High School. In addition to his duties at the Fire Department, he operates a small farm and participates in local farmers markets.—press releaseThe People’s Health and Wellness Clinic has been selected as a beneficiary of the Shaw’s Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program for February. The local clinic was selected as the February beneficiary of the program at the Shaw’s supermarket at 160 Paine Turnpike North in Berlin. The clinic receives a $1 donation for each $3 Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag purchased at this location during February, unless otherwise directed by the customer. “Support like this goes a long way in ensuring that our charity has the resources to bring high quality and essential healthcare to the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Daniel Barlow, the clinic’s executive director. The nonprofit People’s Health and Wellness Clinic in Barre partners with volunteer doctors and nurses to deliver free primary care and dental hygiene services to residents of central Vermont who cannot afford these services. Learn more at PHWCVT.org. —press releaseParents and custodians of Union Elementary School students are automatically a member of the Caregivers Alliance. The alliance plans activities to support students and the work of the school. All decisions are made collaboratively. Upcoming plans include preparation for the UES Loves Books celebration. Childcare is available. The Caregivers Alliance meets next Feb. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the UES cafeteria. Enter through the lower playground door. Attend virtually or in person. For more information, email uesfamilies@gmail.com. —Bridge staffLocal student Hanna Grasso, from the Central Vermont Career Center and Montpelier High School, has been recognized among Vermont’s 2023 Presidential Scholars in Career Technical Education, joining 18 presidential scholars from Vermont in 2023. Students were selected based on nominations from teachers, administrators, and fellow students. This year’s group of scholars includes students working to destigmatize mental health, bring new facilities to their schools, prioritize equity in their school libraries, found new school clubs, master the trumpet, and teach other students code. “Vermont’s presidential scholar class of 2023 exemplifies the best of Vermont education,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Each of these students have excelled academically, through either traditional or non-traditional learning experiences, and both in many cases. They are responsible citizens, committed to their community, demonstrating leadership in their schools and serving as an example for their peers. I congratulate the students and their families for this impressive achievement.” —press release