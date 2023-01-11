Richard Sheir to Run for Mayor

The Budget“There has never been a proposed city budget so dramatically above the norm,” he wrote of the council’s FY24 budget, which features a 7.5% increase in the property tax rate. “I agree that the budget … should be pegged near the rate of inflation,” he wrote, adding that the inflation rate for 2022 ranged from 2.5% to 7.1% depending on the month. “Council’s budget request is simply not responsible. It likely contains hundreds of thousands of dollars of ‘slush’ for unspecified future spending. If rejected, I would push for a prudent 3.5% increase, which still allows for inflation wiggle room.”
Local Options Tax“A local options tax should also be rejected. In Chittenden County, the box stores are also subject to the same tax. Going alone without Berlin rewards nearby Walmart with a sales tax advantage, disadvantaging Montpelier’s small commercial downtown.”
Hubbard Park“No one should be sleeping in Hubbard Park from dusk to dawn,” Sheir wrote, emphasizing that “ … city council needs to respect our charter’s separation of powers by actively supporting the commission’s dusk-to-dawn ban in a unique nature preserve largely beyond the reach of fire equipment with minimal rough sanitation and no garbage disposal. Hubbard Park is not designed for people to live in.”
Police Review Board“There is a task force recommendation awaiting council attention establishing a civilian police review board to oversee complaints regarding police even though the task force’s own report indicated an absence of bias in Montpelier policing. Upon receipt of the report, council should have summarily dismissed this solution in search of a problem. Predictably, this unresolved recommendation has caused morale issues in our understaffed police department. Uncertainty over police review makes a difficult job even more difficult. Public safety merits full council support. Council’s vacillation defies common sense.”
Antiquated Water and Sewer LinesIn “the recent era of recurrent water main breaks,” Sheir wrote, “… surprises routinely occur when a city has never seriously assessed its aging water/sewer infrastructure condition. Years ago our public works was tasked to conduct a cursory internal water/sewer study. It’s clearly insufficient. Lax council oversight of water/sewer mains makes seemingly random whack-a-mole water main breaks, water pressure issues, and construction delays inevitable. For four years, council has chosen to not pursue the required specialized sewer/water main assessment consultation needed. Continued avoidance is unacceptable. Sophisticated outside technical assistance will be required to shape a much needed intelligent path forward based on more than speculation.”
Under the Street Infrastructure“Because Montpelier might be facing a prolonged period of retrenchment to adequately address our core infrastructure,” Sheir wrote, “the Elks Club/Recreation Center/Confluence Park projects should be placed on hold until we figure out if the collective capital investment might better be redirected under the existing streets. The same with the local options tax. Someday we might actually need that regional revenue source to offset ongoing staggering residential sewer/water bills.”
