Public Input Sought for Country Club Road Site

With preparation of a master plan for the eventual development of the Country Club Road site scheduled for the spring, Montpelier residents and business owners have opportunities to provide input and ask questions during three upcoming meetings: Jan. 28, Feb. 4, and Feb. 9.
Presenting recently developed sketches for the future of the site, Stephanie Clark, who works for White + Burke Real Estate Advisors (the consultants hired by the city in the fall), stressed that “Development is still a few years away. The sketches presented are not a final land plan.”
Several meetings in the fall attracted a variety of stakeholders, including business owners and high school students. The primary concerns about the possible use of the site emerging from those meetings were housing, recreation, and environmental sensitivity. That input guided the preparation of three initial sketches of what development of the site might look like.
The first illustrated a concept of “maximum housing” development, including a mix of housing types for a total of 513 units, in addition to maintaining the existing structure, formerly the Elks Club building, in the 140-acre plot.
A second concept map shows a “maximum recreation” landscape developed with input from the Recreation Department Director Arne McMullen, who explained that the proposed facilities were based upon earlier surveys of residents conducted by the department. City Manager Bill Fraser added that previous surveys about recreation interests and needs were provided to the consultants.
The third map was explained by Clarke as an endeavor to represent a “balanced” approach that includes 170–230 housing units while maintaining a cluster of recreation buildings, playing fields, and public trails. At this time some significant details impacting the planning — data about wildlife corridors, for instance — are still being gathered.
To attract as much public input and participation as possible, Clarke said that in addition to the three winter meetings, stakeholders will have the opportunity to submit either paper or online surveys about their views and preferences for the project. Educational posters, pamphlets, and printed survey forms will be available at city hall, the Recreation Department, and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Information also will be distributed through the Meals on Wheels program.
The initial site plans can be viewed at city hall or online at montpelier-vt.org/DocumentCenter/View/8732. To see the full city council package, with due diligence assessments, go to montpelier-vt.org/DocumentCenter/View/8733. Watch the 5-minute winter 2023 update video at youtube.com/watch?v=L9dDUjv0hxc.