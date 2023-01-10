Home Uncategorized Pet of the Week: Nosey

Pet of the Week: Nosey

Nosey is seeking a home to keep him busy and entertained. He came to CVHS when his owner felt they were not home often enough to give him the attention he deserves. He is familiar with being an indoor-only feline who loves to play with a cat-savvy dog. He has no experience with young children and is doing well here with a few feline roommates. Nosey wants his new adopter to know that he prefers to keep all four paws on the floor.

Central Vermont Humane Society

1589 Vermont Route 14S
East Montpelier 

802-476-3811 

centralvermonthumane.org

