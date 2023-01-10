Pet of the Week: Nosey

UNDERWRITING SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

Nosey is seeking a home to keep him busy and entertained. He came to CVHS when his owner felt they were not home often enough to give him the attention he deserves. He is familiar with being an indoor-only feline who loves to play with a cat-savvy dog. He has no experience with young children and is doing well here with a few feline roommates. Nosey wants his new adopter to know that he prefers to keep all four paws on the floor.1589 Vermont Route 14SEast Montpelier 802-476-3811